Northern Trust Corp Buys 1,521 Shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,335 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.19% of QCR worth $9,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of QCR by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of QCR by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 5,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of QCR by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 120,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,775,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of QCR by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 54,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of QCR by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QCR alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on QCRH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on QCR from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

QCRH opened at $56.95 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.95. The company has a market capitalization of $888.25 million, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.15. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.58 and a 52 week high of $61.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.31. QCR had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 29.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. QCR’s payout ratio is currently 4.26%.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH).

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.