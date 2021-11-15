Northern Trust Corp Has $9.23 Million Holdings in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 429,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,952 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in IMAX were worth $9,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in IMAX by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,452,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,733,000 after acquiring an additional 144,949 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in IMAX by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,111,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,898,000 after acquiring an additional 164,731 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in IMAX by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 509,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,948,000 after acquiring an additional 92,137 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in IMAX by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 505,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,157,000 after acquiring an additional 65,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in IMAX by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 473,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,176,000 after acquiring an additional 73,219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMAX opened at $20.32 on Monday. IMAX Co. has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $25.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 1.58.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.14. IMAX had a negative net margin of 26.53% and a negative return on equity of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $56.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.84) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that IMAX Co. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IMAX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of IMAX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of IMAX from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of IMAX in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

