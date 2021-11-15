Northern Trust Corp Has $9.29 Million Stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $9,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FERG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson during the second quarter worth $36,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter valued at $118,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 20.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

FERG opened at $159.48 on Monday. Ferguson plc has a twelve month low of $116.70 and a twelve month high of $159.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.29.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $1.665 per share. This is a boost from Ferguson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 1.7%.

Several equities analysts have commented on FERG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.00.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

