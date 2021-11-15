Northern Trust Corp Purchases 10,491 Shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) by 4.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 228,457 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,491 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Chuy’s were worth $8,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Chuy’s by 28.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,251 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHUY opened at $32.89 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.29 million, a P/E ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 2.03. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.33 and a 52-week high of $49.99.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $101.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.04 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

