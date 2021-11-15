Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Receives Buy Rating from Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Northland Power (TSE:NPI) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Tudor Pickering currently has a C$48.00 price objective on the solar energy provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NPI. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Tudor Pickering & Holt cut their price target on Northland Power from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. CIBC cut their price target on Northland Power from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating on shares of Northland Power in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$49.06.

Shares of TSE NPI opened at C$39.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.57, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.00. Northland Power has a fifty-two week low of C$37.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.82 billion and a PE ratio of 46.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$40.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$41.38.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Northland Power’s payout ratio is 143.03%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

