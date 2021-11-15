Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 33,309 Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,309 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.33% of JELD-WEN worth $8,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JELD. FMR LLC increased its stake in JELD-WEN by 40.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,634,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938,175 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 17.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,911,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,745,000 after buying an additional 1,180,600 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 10.0% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,626,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,017,000 after buying an additional 601,380 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 15.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,564,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,381,000 after buying an additional 892,113 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 19.1% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,552,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,072,000 after buying an additional 1,049,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

Shares of NYSE JELD opened at $26.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.55. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.70 and a fifty-two week high of $31.47.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JELD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded JELD-WEN from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley cut their target price on JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JELD-WEN presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.63.

In related news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 13,596 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $367,907.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Roderick Wendt sold 17,350 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $472,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,914,040 shares of company stock valued at $425,008,874 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.