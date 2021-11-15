Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 616 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 426,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Under Armour worth $9,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Under Armour during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Under Armour by 138.2% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour during the second quarter valued at about $83,000. 34.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UAA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $32.00 price objective on Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded Under Armour from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Under Armour from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price objective on Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.78.

Shares of UAA stock opened at $25.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.13. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.43 and a 1 year high of $27.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

