Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 13.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 305,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,925 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MEDNAX were worth $9,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of MEDNAX by 71.2% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in MEDNAX by 1,207.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in MEDNAX by 39.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.
MEDNAX stock opened at $28.33 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. MEDNAX, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.37 and a fifty-two week high of $35.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 128.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.09.
In related news, insider Roger Mack Hinson sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $249,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger Md Medel sold 1,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $36,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,695 shares of company stock valued at $4,169,572 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
MD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities dropped their price target on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price target on MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on MEDNAX from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.
MEDNAX Company Profile
MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.
