Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 13.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 305,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,925 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MEDNAX were worth $9,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of MEDNAX by 71.2% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in MEDNAX by 1,207.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in MEDNAX by 39.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

MEDNAX stock opened at $28.33 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. MEDNAX, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.37 and a fifty-two week high of $35.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 128.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.09.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. MEDNAX had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $493.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Roger Mack Hinson sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $249,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger Md Medel sold 1,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $36,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,695 shares of company stock valued at $4,169,572 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

MD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities dropped their price target on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price target on MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on MEDNAX from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

