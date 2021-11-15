Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund (NYSE:JTD) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund (NYSE:JTD) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 71,900 shares, an increase of 912.7% from the October 14th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,021. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.43. Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund has a 1-year low of $13.18 and a 1-year high of $17.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.294 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund during the second quarter worth about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund in the 1st quarter worth $156,000.

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, Santa Barbara Asset Management, Inc, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States.

