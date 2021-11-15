NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Price Target Raised to C$7.50 at Canaccord Genuity

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$5.75 to C$7.50 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NUVSF. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$4.25 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$6.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$5.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NuVista Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.93.

OTCMKTS:NUVSF opened at $5.83 on Thursday. NuVista Energy has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $5.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.24.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

