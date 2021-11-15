NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) CEO Dickerson Wright Sells 40,000 Shares

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) CEO Dickerson Wright sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total transaction of $4,452,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dickerson Wright also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Dickerson Wright sold 20,000 shares of NV5 Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total transaction of $1,941,400.00.

Shares of NVEE opened at $111.12 on Monday. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.37 and a 52-week high of $115.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 44.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. NV5 Global had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 11.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVEE. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,294,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in NV5 Global by 1.3% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in NV5 Global by 65.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in NV5 Global by 27.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. 60.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NVEE shares. TheStreet raised shares of NV5 Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

