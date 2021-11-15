NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Clarus Wealth Advisors

Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1,076.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,223 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the first quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 1,040 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Savior LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 8.6% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 227 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.4% in the first quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 855 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.2% in the second quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.5% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 535 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Susquehanna upped their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.65.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $4,367,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total value of $2,034,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,488,500 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $302.48. The stock had a trading volume of 176,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,674,695. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $115.67 and a one year high of $323.10. The firm has a market cap of $753.78 billion, a PE ratio of 109.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.70%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.