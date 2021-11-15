NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.37 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report issued on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now anticipates that the semiconductor provider will post earnings of $2.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.20. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.43 EPS.

NXPI has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $232.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.84.

Shares of NXPI opened at $217.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $57.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.03. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $145.66 and a 1 year high of $228.72.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1,092.3% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 66.7% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 56.2% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth about $39,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total transaction of $211,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,792 shares in the company, valued at $801,325.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.77, for a total value of $526,925.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,240 shares in the company, valued at $4,265,984.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 156,723 shares of company stock valued at $35,219,787. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.75%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

