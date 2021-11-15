OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) will post $0.44 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. OceanFirst Financial reported earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for OceanFirst Financial.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $87.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.56 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 27.87%.

Several research firms have issued reports on OCFC. Stephens cut OceanFirst Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler raised OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in OceanFirst Financial by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,584 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 8,326 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,056,118 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $22,611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,806 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,424 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $976,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 18,780 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OCFC opened at $22.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.96. OceanFirst Financial has a 1 year low of $15.63 and a 1 year high of $25.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 34.87%.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

