Oldfield Partners LLP Cuts Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Oldfield Partners LLP lowered its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,648,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,524 shares during the quarter. Citigroup accounts for 12.4% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Oldfield Partners LLP owned approximately 0.08% of Citigroup worth $115,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,414,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,421,000 after acquiring an additional 735,828 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,162,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,491,000 after acquiring an additional 752,313 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,657,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896,247 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,027,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,941,000 after acquiring an additional 77,801 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,103,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,788,000 after acquiring an additional 689,465 shares during the period. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $69.39 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.24 and its 200 day moving average is $71.59. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.48 and a 1 year high of $80.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on C. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.15.

In related news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

