Oldfield Partners LLP Sells 12,200 Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Oldfield Partners LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 12.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 88,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,200 shares during the period. Oceaneering International comprises 0.1% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Oldfield Partners LLP’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OII. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Oceaneering International by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Oceaneering International by 1,896.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OII opened at $12.84 on Monday. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.68 and a beta of 3.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.43.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). Oceaneering International had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $466.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

