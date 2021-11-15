Oldfield Partners LLP Sells 12,200 Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Oldfield Partners LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 12.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 88,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,200 shares during the period. Oceaneering International comprises 0.1% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Oldfield Partners LLP’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OII. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Oceaneering International by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Oceaneering International by 1,896.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.55% of the company’s stock.
NYSE OII opened at $12.84 on Monday. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.68 and a beta of 3.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.43.
Oceaneering International Company Profile
Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).
