ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Purchased by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 2,187.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in ONEOK by 2.8% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 4.7% during the second quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.5% during the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 8,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.3% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 17,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.0% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 11,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $63.09 on Monday. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.85 and a fifty-two week high of $66.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.94.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.88%.

OKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ONEOK from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.33.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

