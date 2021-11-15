Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Price Target Cut to $29.00

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LPRO. Zacks Investment Research raised Open Lending from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Open Lending from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Open Lending from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Open Lending from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPRO opened at $29.49 on Friday. Open Lending has a 52-week low of $26.80 and a 52-week high of $44.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.98 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.41 and its 200 day moving average is $37.23. The company has a quick ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Open Lending had a return on equity of 68.37% and a net margin of 36.64%. The company had revenue of $58.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Open Lending will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ross M. Jessup sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $184,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gene Yoon sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total value of $15,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,356,876 shares of company stock valued at $46,100,354. Company insiders own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Open Lending by 1,278.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

