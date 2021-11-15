Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp trimmed its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,155 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 4,257 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises approximately 1.6% of Woodstock Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $13,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 45.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. TheStreet downgraded Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $89.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Societe Generale increased their price target on Oracle from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Oracle to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $15,851,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 2,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $218,637.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $93.54 on Monday. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.56 and a fifty-two week high of $98.95. The stock has a market cap of $256.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 217.87% and a net margin of 34.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

