Orbitcoin Price Down 0.3% Over Last Week (ORB)

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 15th. In the last week, Orbitcoin has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Orbitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and $3.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbitcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000512 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,530.56 or 0.99547511 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.28 or 0.00050555 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $233.59 or 0.00354848 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $348.35 or 0.00529177 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004431 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.26 or 0.00184209 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00011637 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00009202 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001421 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Orbitcoin Coin Profile

ORB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Orbitcoin is orbitcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

