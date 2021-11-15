O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Chairman Sells $4,834,275.00 in Stock

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $644.57, for a total value of $4,834,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ORLY stock opened at $648.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $620.51 and a 200-day moving average of $589.05. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $424.03 and a fifty-two week high of $669.09.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.07 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,901,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,995,056,000 after buying an additional 45,413 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 13.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,809,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,590,622,000 after buying an additional 341,969 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,772,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $899,111,000 after buying an additional 5,281 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,435,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $875,575,000 after buying an additional 39,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $541,071,000. 79.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $585.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James lowered O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $645.27.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.