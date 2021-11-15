Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $4.75 price target on the electronics maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ORION ENERGY SYSTEMS, INC. is a leading power technology enterprise that designs, manufactures and implements energy management systems, consisting primarily of high-performance, energy efficient lighting systems, controls and related services, for commercial and industrial customers without compromising their quantity or quality of light. “

Get Orion Energy Systems alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley lowered Orion Energy Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.08.

Orion Energy Systems stock opened at $4.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.34. Orion Energy Systems has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.92.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 21.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Orion Energy Systems will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Orion Energy Systems by 17.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,241 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 30,698 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,842 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,175 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets (USM); Orion Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS). The U.S. Markets segment produces, and sells commercial lighting, and energy management systems to the wholesale contractors.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orion Energy Systems (OESX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.