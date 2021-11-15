Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $22.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. operates as a supplier of Carbon Black. It offers products for Coatings, Printing Inks, Polymers, Rubber and other applications. Orion operates in two segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Company’s Gas Blacks, Furnace Blacks and Specialty Carbon Blacks tint, colorize and enhance the performance of plastics, paints and coatings, inks and toners, adhesives and sealants, tires, and manufactured rubber goods such as automotive belts and hoses. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. “

Separately, Barclays lowered their target price on Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of NYSE:OEC opened at $20.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Orion Engineered Carbons has a twelve month low of $13.96 and a twelve month high of $22.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.77 and its 200-day moving average is $18.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.73.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 47.87% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $393.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Orion Engineered Carbons’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%.

In related news, CFO Robert G. Hrivnak purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OEC. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,857,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $88,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251,199 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,928,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $93,596,000 after purchasing an additional 731,827 shares during the period. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 1st quarter valued at $12,773,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 297.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 562,037 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,673,000 after purchasing an additional 420,691 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

