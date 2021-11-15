Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.710-$0.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $460 million-$464 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $467.43 million.

Orthofix Medical stock opened at $32.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.60. Orthofix Medical has a 12 month low of $32.16 and a 12 month high of $48.50. The company has a market capitalization of $639.50 million, a P/E ratio of -42.17 and a beta of 1.05.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The medical device company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $112.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Orthofix Medical will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orthofix Medical from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Orthofix Medical stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 104.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 98,790 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,491 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.50% of Orthofix Medical worth $3,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

