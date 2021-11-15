OSB Group (LON:OSB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of OSB Group (LON:OSB) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 645 ($8.43) target price on the stock.

OSB has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.49) target price on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on OSB Group from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 610 ($7.97) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 634.17 ($8.29).

Get OSB Group alerts:

OSB Group stock opened at GBX 500.50 ($6.54) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07. OSB Group has a one year low of GBX 361.60 ($4.72) and a one year high of GBX 523 ($6.83). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 499.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 483.52.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a GBX 4.90 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. OSB Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.23%.

In other OSB Group news, insider Andy Golding sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 498 ($6.51), for a total transaction of £747,000 ($975,960.28).

About OSB Group

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgage, residential development finance, residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for OSB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.