Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at Morgan Stanley

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on OSCR. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Oscar Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oscar Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen assumed coverage on Oscar Health in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a market perform rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Oscar Health from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.67.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

Shares of OSCR stock opened at $12.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.48. Oscar Health has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $37.00.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.34). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oscar Health will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Joshua Kushner acquired 125,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,637,959.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mario Schlosser acquired 57,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.53 per share, with a total value of $1,004,469.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,767.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 4,395,078 shares of company stock valued at $67,705,733 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 211.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 170,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after buying an additional 115,700 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Prosight Management LP increased its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 242.5% during the third quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 188,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after buying an additional 133,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 343,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,975,000 after buying an additional 7,652 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 1.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 539,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,375,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.