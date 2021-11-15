O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF (NYSEARCA:OGIG) Holdings Lifted by RVW Wealth LLC

RVW Wealth LLC raised its position in O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF (NYSEARCA:OGIG) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 571,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,722 shares during the period. O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF comprises about 3.6% of RVW Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. RVW Wealth LLC owned about 0.05% of O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF worth $30,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,349,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $630,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA OGIG traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $57.81. 5,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,513. O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.02 and a fifty-two week high of $64.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.62.

