Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Given a C$21.50 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$21.50 target price on Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on OR. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.50 to C$20.50 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$19.00 price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$27.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC restated an outperform rating and issued a C$22.50 price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$22.41.

OR opened at C$16.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$15.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 215.77. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52 week low of C$12.39 and a 52 week high of C$18.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.00.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

