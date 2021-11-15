Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.720-$2.720 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.58 billion-$13.58 billion.
Shares of OTCMKTS:OTSKY opened at $18.82 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.81. Otsuka has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $23.17.
Otsuka Company Profile
