Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.720-$2.720 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.58 billion-$13.58 billion.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OTSKY opened at $18.82 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.81. Otsuka has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $23.17.

Get Otsuka alerts:

Otsuka Company Profile

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceuticals and nutritional supplements. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Nutraceuticals, Consumer Products, and Others. The Pharmaceuticals segment manufactures therapeutic drugs and infusions focusing on the central nervous system, oncology, and infectious diseases.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Otsuka Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otsuka and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.