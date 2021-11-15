Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Shares Up 7.1%

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) was up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.71 and last traded at $7.58. Approximately 57,244 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,427,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.08.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OUST. Citigroup increased their price target on Ouster from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on Ouster in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Ouster in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Ouster currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

Get Ouster alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.51.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.76 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Ouster by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Ouster by 132.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ouster during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Ouster by 165.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ouster by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 15,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.57% of the company’s stock.

About Ouster (NYSE:OUST)

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Ouster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ouster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.