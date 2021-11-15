Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Owlet Inc (NYSE:OWLT)’s share price traded down 7.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.63 and last traded at $4.64. 548 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 471,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Owlet from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America lowered Owlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Owlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Owlet in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Get Owlet alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.08.

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). As a group, research analysts predict that Owlet Inc will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OWLT. Amazon com Inc acquired a new stake in Owlet during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,759,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Owlet during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Owlet during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Owlet during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,489,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Owlet during the 3rd quarter worth about $979,000. Institutional investors own 49.65% of the company’s stock.

Owlet Company Profile (NYSE:OWLT)

Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Owlet Baby Care Inc

Recommended Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Owlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.