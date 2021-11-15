P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Shares Gap Up to $71.70

Shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $71.70, but opened at $75.16. P.A.M. Transportation Services shares last traded at $75.55, with a volume of 200 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th.

Get P.A.M. Transportation Services alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.80 million, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $183.09 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTSI. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 199.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 695 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 529.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 86.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. 11.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTSI)

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of truckload and logistics services. It offers dedicated, dry van, expedited, international, and logistics solutions. Its freight consists of automotive parts, expedited goods, consumer goods and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units and general retail store merchandise.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.