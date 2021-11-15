Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN) Shares Bought by Centric Wealth Management

Centric Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Pacer Trendpilot International ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Centric Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Centric Wealth Management owned approximately 3.89% of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF worth $5,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 39,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 4,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 17,999 shares during the period.

PTIN stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.94. 2,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,739. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.21. Pacer Trendpilot International ETF has a 12 month low of $24.48 and a 12 month high of $30.13.

