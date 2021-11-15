Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires New Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMC. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 12,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMC opened at $34.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.29. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $19.44 and a twelve month high of $36.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.82.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 26th. This is an increase from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is currently 16.52%.

In other news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.69, for a total value of $633,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary E. Mccullough acquired 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.19 per share, for a total transaction of $98,404.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Commercial Metals to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.11.

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

