Paloma Partners Management Co Cuts Stake in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Paloma Partners Management Co reduced its position in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,104 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOR. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Worthington Industries in the second quarter worth $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Worthington Industries by 140.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Worthington Industries by 226.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Worthington Industries in the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Worthington Industries by 64.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. 47.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

WOR has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Worthington Industries in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Worthington Industries in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

NYSE:WOR opened at $56.82 on Monday. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.43 and a 12 month high of $75.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.07.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.00 million. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.51%.

Worthington Industries Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.