Paloma Partners Management Co Lowers Stock Position in Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT)

Paloma Partners Management Co cut its holdings in Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,497 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,159 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Ceragon Networks were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ceragon Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in Ceragon Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Ceragon Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Ceragon Networks by 1,144.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,096 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 15,722 shares during the last quarter. 13.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRNT stock opened at $3.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.50 million, a PE ratio of -28.73 and a beta of 1.73. Ceragon Networks Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.27 and a fifty-two week high of $6.90.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $76.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.74 million. Ceragon Networks had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ceragon Networks Ltd. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

CRNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Ceragon Networks from $4.50 to $4.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Aegis began coverage on Ceragon Networks in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless backhaul solutions. Its products include radio units, management systems, small cell hauling, packet and hybrid microwave, and long haul solutions. The company was founded on July 23, 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

