Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New $162,000 Investment in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UMC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in United Microelectronics by 70.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,528,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,168,856 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,318 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 1,364.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,598,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,189 shares during the period. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the second quarter worth $12,721,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 131.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,385,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,619,000 after acquiring an additional 785,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Microelectronics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.15.

United Microelectronics stock opened at $11.30 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.26. United Microelectronics Co. has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $12.61. The company has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The company had revenue of $55.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

