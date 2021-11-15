Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 80 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Saban Cheryl acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,178.21.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,750.91, for a total transaction of $8,252,730.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,292,397.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 19 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,671.09, for a total transaction of $50,750.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 180,074 shares of company stock worth $510,888,230 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,992.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,845.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,674.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,699.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,020.69.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $16.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

