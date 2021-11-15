Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New Investment in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,998 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Majestic Silver during the second quarter worth about $941,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 188,640 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 104,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,580,391 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $24,986,000 after purchasing an additional 130,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AG. Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

NYSE AG opened at $13.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.33 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.91. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $24.01.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The mining company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $124.65 million for the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 6.77%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0049 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.33%.

First Majestic Silver Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

Featured Story: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.