Paloma Partners Management Co Trims Position in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

Paloma Partners Management Co lessened its stake in shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) by 67.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,837 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 33,321 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Costamare were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Costamare by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,287 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Costamare by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Costamare by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Costamare by 6.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,373 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costamare by 21.5% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,370 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. 26.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CMRE opened at $13.11 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.70 and a 200 day moving average of $12.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.43. Costamare Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The shipping company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $216.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.60 million. Costamare had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 47.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costamare Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Costamare’s payout ratio is 21.00%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Costamare from $14.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. TheStreet raised Costamare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costamare in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costamare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.83.

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.

