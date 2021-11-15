Pancake Bunny (BUNNY) Price Hits $2.75

Pancake Bunny (CURRENCY:BUNNY) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. One Pancake Bunny coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.75 or 0.00004246 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Pancake Bunny has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar. Pancake Bunny has a total market cap of $1.40 million and $1.09 million worth of Pancake Bunny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.19 or 0.00051315 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001547 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.60 or 0.00220474 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00010766 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.98 or 0.00086551 BTC.

Pancake Bunny Profile

Pancake Bunny (BUNNY) is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2021. Pancake Bunny’s total supply is 910,789 coins and its circulating supply is 510,232 coins. Pancake Bunny’s official Twitter account is @PancakeBunnyFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Bunny is a deflationary token with a max circulating supply of 777 Quadrilion. Each transaction incurs a 4% tax that is distributed in four equal parts: 1% to holders, 1% burned to The Rabbit's Hole, 1% locked liquidity, and 1% as a bonus to liquidity providers. As volume increase, the amount burned increases logarithmically, eventually leading to an exponential decrease in supply. “

Buying and Selling Pancake Bunny

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pancake Bunny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pancake Bunny should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pancake Bunny using one of the exchanges listed above.

