Pangolin (PNG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $129.21 Million

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded up 10% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. One Pangolin coin can currently be bought for about $2.13 or 0.00003259 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Pangolin has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. Pangolin has a total market cap of $129.21 million and $8.59 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001529 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.01 or 0.00071836 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.92 or 0.00073224 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.24 or 0.00095111 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,648.45 or 1.00322640 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,665.27 or 0.07129376 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Pangolin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 538,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,596,491 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Buying and Selling Pangolin

