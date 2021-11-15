Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Research Coverage Started at Benchmark

Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $142.60.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Shares of Papa John’s International stock opened at $130.13 on Friday. Papa John’s International has a fifty-two week low of $77.00 and a fifty-two week high of $140.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.66. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -317.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.96.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 5.40% and a negative return on equity of 59.13%. The firm had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Papa John’s International will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -341.46%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith sold 700,000 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $78,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,112. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,563,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 167,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,852,000 after buying an additional 24,948 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,763,000. SevenOneSeven Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $447,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 269,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,159,000 after buying an additional 162,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.