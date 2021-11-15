ParallelCoin (DUO) Price Tops $0.42 on Exchanges

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded 1,516% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. One ParallelCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00000657 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ParallelCoin has traded up 404% against the U.S. dollar. ParallelCoin has a total market cap of $133,356.10 and $278.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $270.10 or 0.00419077 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00004632 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000403 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000077 BTC.

ParallelCoin Profile

ParallelCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official website is parallelcoin.info . ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Parallelcoin is a new digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Parallelcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Parallelcoin is also the name of the open source software which enables the use of this currency. “

Buying and Selling ParallelCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParallelCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ParallelCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

