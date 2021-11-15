Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Grows Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,452,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,452 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.55% of ONEOK worth $136,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OKE. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 37.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OKE opened at $63.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.85 and a 52 week high of $66.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.02. The company has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.94.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. ONEOK had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.88%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ONEOK from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

