Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $142.27 Million Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,236,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,210 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Yum! Brands worth $142,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the second quarter worth $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the second quarter worth $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth $35,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the second quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Shares of YUM opened at $125.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.85. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.88 and a 52-week high of $135.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.54%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on YUM. Citigroup downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.85.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $177,801.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 6,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $843,009.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,505 shares of company stock valued at $1,205,310. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.