Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $145.12 Million Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC cut its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 707,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,395 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $145,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SWK. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 150.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 8,644 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 37.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,293,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $470,140,000 after purchasing an additional 28,132 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 70.9% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 19,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 8,075 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWK stock opened at $196.61 on Monday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.65 and a 52-week high of $225.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $183.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.30. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.14%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SWK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.55.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

