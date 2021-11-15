Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 2,494 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lessened its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 908,102 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,494 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Cadence Design Systems worth $124,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 715.9% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,651,721 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $225,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,273 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 9.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,797,196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,453,000 after buying an additional 883,290 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 289.4% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 852,657 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,660,000 after buying an additional 633,667 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 29.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,608,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $356,910,000 after buying an additional 588,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter worth $73,542,000. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CDNS. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.08.

CDNS opened at $181.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $50.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.07. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.20 and a 12 month high of $182.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $163.72 and a 200 day moving average of $147.36.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.84 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 2,817 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.45, for a total transaction of $423,817.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.39, for a total transaction of $162,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 186,594 shares of company stock valued at $30,477,685. 2.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

