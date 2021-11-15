Park National Corp OH Sells 551 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Park National Corp OH decreased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,521,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,516,000 after purchasing an additional 11,282 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth about $394,000. HBK Investments L P raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 250.6% during the second quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 33,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 23,943 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 30.8% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 29.7% during the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 65,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,050,000 after acquiring an additional 15,124 shares in the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $99.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.56. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $55.90 and a 52-week high of $105.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.76%.

Several research analysts have commented on MS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 price objective on Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.26.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

