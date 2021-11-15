Particl Price Reaches $1.94 on Top Exchanges (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 15th. One Particl coin can now be purchased for $1.94 or 0.00003003 BTC on exchanges. Particl has a total market capitalization of $22.63 million and $3,004.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Particl has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00012128 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00005410 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00006317 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 48.7% against the dollar and now trades at $381.88 or 0.00592515 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Particl Coin Profile

PART is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 11,716,539 coins and its circulating supply is 11,692,135 coins. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Particl is particl.io . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

